Bravery, hospitality, veracity hallmarks of Pashtoons tribe: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo in his message on Pashtoon Day termed the bravery; veracity and hospitality as a hallmark of the Pashtoon tribe.

"Culture day of any tribe and nation teaches us to fully follow all positive principles that particular nation has followed since their origin," he said on Friday.

The CM said that Balochistan is a cluster of people belonging to different nations and tribes. "The unique culture and traditions of the people living in Balochistan are the hallmarks of this part of the country," The CM noted that living and conscious nations protect their cultural and traditional values and historical heritage.

He however, underlined the need for understanding the learning points of celebrating any event as saying "the purpose of celebrating culture day is to understand all positive traditions and principles better and to keep them alive forever." Giving due credits to Pashtoon poets, writers, historians and authors; he said they have done the cultural, historical and traditional interpretation of the province in an effective way.

In their script, couplets, we get the lesson of hospitality, harmony, national unity, bravery, and brotherhood.

"The youth should play an active role in the construction and development of the province keeping in mind these constructive aspects," the CM urged.