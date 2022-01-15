Breast cancer treatment unit part of Mother & Child block: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the breast cancer treatment unit is part of the Ganga Ram Mother and Child block

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the breast cancer treatment unit is part of the Ganga Ram Mother and Child block.

Presiding over a meeting of the project implementing team at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Saturday to monitor progress, she said that new departments had been added in the hospital based on need assessment.

She said that a waiting area for attendants was being developed. She said that facility of private rooms would be available and modern water and electrification system was being developed.

"Most modern security system is also being introduced", she said.

The minister said that special counter for the Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card would be set up at the hospital whereas a study room for students was part of the plan.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said a proper parking facility was also being established. She hoped the project would be completed as per deadline.

Earlier, the minister reviewed the master plan and the project director shared the progress.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Amir Zaman Khan, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Athar, Chief Engineer C&W and other officials attended the meeting.