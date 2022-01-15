UrduPoint.com

Breast Cancer Treatment Unit Part Of Mother & Child Block: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Breast cancer treatment unit part of Mother & Child block: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the breast cancer treatment unit is part of the Ganga Ram Mother and Child block

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the breast cancer treatment unit is part of the Ganga Ram Mother and Child block.

Presiding over a meeting of the project implementing team at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Saturday to monitor progress, she said that new departments had been added in the hospital based on need assessment.

She said that a waiting area for attendants was being developed. She said that facility of private rooms would be available and modern water and electrification system was being developed.

"Most modern security system is also being introduced", she said.

The minister said that special counter for the Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card would be set up at the hospital whereas a study room for students was part of the plan.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said a proper parking facility was also being established. She hoped the project would be completed as per deadline.

Earlier, the minister reviewed the master plan and the project director shared the progress.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Amir Zaman Khan, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Athar, Chief Engineer C&W and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Naya Pakistan Fatima Jinnah Progress Breast Cancer Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Tsunami warning for US West Coast, flooding in Haw ..

Tsunami warning for US West Coast, flooding in Hawaii after Tonga eruption

3 minutes ago
 Katethong downs Sindhu in Covid-hit India Open bad ..

Katethong downs Sindhu in Covid-hit India Open badminton semis

3 minutes ago
 Opposition rejects LG bill in Sindh: Amin Ul Haque ..

Opposition rejects LG bill in Sindh: Amin Ul Haque

3 minutes ago
 Sinitsina and Katsalapov win Euro ice dance gold

Sinitsina and Katsalapov win Euro ice dance gold

3 minutes ago
 CSTO Head Says No Confrontations Between Peacekeep ..

CSTO Head Says No Confrontations Between Peacekeepers, Locals Detected in Kazakh ..

37 minutes ago
 Nothing out of 50,000 tonnes wheat assistance anno ..

Nothing out of 50,000 tonnes wheat assistance announced by India sent to Afghani ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.