Brisk Preparations afoot in AJK to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 02 (APP):Since Kashmir Solidarity Day - a landmark to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end, people and the Government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir as well as all social, political, and human rights organizations across AJK are giving the final touches to the brisk preparations to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 05 – to be commemorated across the country including AJK to reiterate full solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren living across the LoC in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom primarily based on with the prime spirit to achieve their globally-acknowledged right to self-determination as enshrined in the international norms in form of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir issue.

"In AJK, masses from all segments of the civil society are actively engaged to chalk out elaborate programs to re-pledge their solidarity with the people of Pakistan in a dignified manner on Kashmir Solidarity Day", organizers said.

This year too, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in a most tragic scenario that was followed by the August 05, 2019, sinister act of abrogating the special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir State by the hardliner Modi-led extremist Indian government through abrogation of the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution. The bleeding-occupied valley has been turned into the world's largest prison following the imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the occupational Indian guns.

"Kashmir Solidarity Day is one of the occasions of significance in Kashmir which is celebrated every year to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and to achieve their globally acknowledged right to self-determination", said Chairman National Events Organizing Committee and Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal. while chairing a meeting of the local civil society including heads of various nation-building institutions here at the DC offices complex here on Thursday to devise arrangements for observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional zeal and fervor.

He said that the day is most valuable for the Kashmiri people inhibiting either side of the line of control and the rest of the world.

Amjad Iqbal. said, " the Kashmir Solidarity is the day in the life of Kashmir which was known as the land of beauty". He said that the day was being celebrated by the Pakistani nation and the government as well as by the masses and the State government in Azad Jammu Kashmir to renew the bondage of long and deep-rooted love and affection by the people and the government of Pakistan which they have for their brethren of Jammu & Kashmir including those swelling in IIOJK by extending all possible moral political and diplomatic support to their indigenous struggle for the liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches, he added.

Besides heads of almost all government departments, the meeting was attended among others by SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadir, Medical Superintendent Mirpur Div. Headquarters Hospital Dr Amer Aziz, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain, Divisional Information Officer Javeid Mallick, Secretary General National Events Organising Committee, and others.

The meeting was told that the human chain at all six bridges connecting Pakistan with Azad Jammu Kashmir including the Mangla bridge – gateway to this part of Azad Jammu Kashmir State at 09.45 am will be the hallmark of the Kashmir Solidarity day to be attended by a large number of people belonging to all walks of life both from Azad Jammu Kashmir and the adjoining Jhelum district of Punjab to be followed by a colorful function at the Mangla bridge.

It may be recalled Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed on 5 February every year since 1975 when the late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave a country-wide wheel jam protest call against the Indra-Abdullah accord denying all international norms and commitments about the peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue besides against the long Indian unlawful occupation of the bulk of Jammu & Kashmir against the aspirations of the people of the state.

Ever since this declaration, each year February 5 is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day, by Pakistanis throughout the country and abroad as well as in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Observers believe that Kashmir Solidarity Day 2023 will prove to be a landmark to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end securing its complete success through the liberation of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir State from the long Indian manacles.