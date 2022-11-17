British diplomatic delegation meets Basharat Raja

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :A British diplomatic delegation, led by Richard Lindsay, in-charge of the Pakistan Desk of the British Foreign Office in London, met Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja in his Punjab Assembly Chamber, on Thursday.

Deputy Political Counsellor, British High Commission, Islamabad Ewan Harris, Political Advisor High Commission Talal Raza and British Representative to Punjab Clara Strandhoj were also present.

Bilateral issues and the overall situation of Pakistan were discussed in the meeting.

Richard Lindsay said that Britain wanted development and stability of Pakistan and was also cooperating in various projects in this regard.

Raja Basharat, while welcoming the delegation, said that the focus of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was only development of the province. "The chief minister considers public welfare as the first priority", he said.