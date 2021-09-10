'British investors interested in setting up hi-tech industries in M3 Industrial Estate'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :British investors are intending to establish hi-tech industries in M3 Industrial Estate, said Alex Ballinger, the UK representative for Punjab.

He was addressing a meeting at the residence of Haji Muhammad Idrees, former executive member Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Alex said that Pakistan and UK have close relations with a special focus on Faisalabad. He said that both countries were trying to enhance bilateral trade while maximum facilities were being provided to the local investors, who were ready to launch joint ventures.

He appreciated the establishment of M3 industrial estate and Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone and said that those were most suitable places to set up new industrial units. "It would not only enhance the production of exportable surplus but also create maximum job opportunities for the unemployed youth," he added.

Continuing, the British representative for Punjab, clarified that separation of the UK from the EU would not affect the Pakistani exports as they would continue to enjoy the same privileges and perks.

National Group leader Mian Javed Iqbal said that Faisalabad was lucky to have world class industrial estates, and local as well as foreign investors must benefit from these facilities.

Former president FCCI Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain appreciated the Pak strategy to face the pandemic without implementing too much lockdown. He said that the UK was one of the major trading partners of Pakistan and close relations between the two countries must be further enhanced to give a quantum jump to the bilateral trade.

Haji Muhammad Idrees appreciated the UK cooperation for the sustained development of Faisalabad.

Engineer Asim Munir, Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan, Rashid Munir, Atif Munir, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Imran Mahmood Sheikh, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz, Khurram Shehzad, Mian Tanveer, Haji Muhammad Amin and Engineer Ahmad Hassan were also present.