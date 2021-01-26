(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :British politician James Richard Frith on Tuesday announced support for the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) representation of Jammu and Kashmir as disputed area.

"Following contact from our local British Kashmiri community, I have today issued my support of the BBC's representation of Jammu and Kashmir separately as a disputed area.

And reaffirmed my continued support for the campaign for Kashmiri self-determination," he tweeted while sharing a copy of appreciation letter, written to the BBC Director General.

"I have been recently contacted regarding a map of India which was shared on a BBC website which correctly showed Jammu and Kashmir separately as a disputed area. I wanted to write in support and appreciation of the BBC's recognition of the official international position as adopted by the UN that Kashmir is a disputed area," reads the letter.