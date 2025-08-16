Experts Call For Strong Climate Adaptation To Safeguard Country
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 10:49 PM
Environmental expert Dr Zainab said Saturday that Pakistan can tackle climate change through strong policies, institutions, and expert-driven disaster preparedness
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Environmental expert Dr Zainab said Saturday that Pakistan can tackle climate change through strong policies, institutions, and expert-driven disaster preparedness.
Talking to a private news channel, she noted that while climate change has created erratic weather patterns, Pakistan has the capacity and talent to respond effectively.
“We have hydrologists, geotechnical experts, and strong institutions. What we need is to place them in the right roles and empower them to work for long-term climate adaptation,” she said.
Dr Zainab highlighted that stricter enforcement of environmental laws, proper urban planning, and stronger local governments would ensure resilience against floods and droughts.
She also underlined that lessons from past events, such as the 2022 heatwaves, can help Pakistan strengthen its agriculture and safeguard exports in the future.
She stressed that by investing in adaptation planning, Pakistan can transform climate challenges into opportunities for sustainable development and stronger community resilience.
