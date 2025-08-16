RPO Faisalabad Holds Open Court In Chiniot To Address Public Grievances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 10:48 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad, Zeeshan Asghar, visited Chiniot district on Saturday and held an open court in Lalian police station to resolve the problems of the people at their doorsteps
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad, Zeeshan Asghar, visited Chiniot district on Saturday and held an open court in Lalian police station to resolve the problems of the people at their doorsteps.
The open court was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed, police officers, and a large number of citizens.
RPO Zeeshan Asghar listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders for immediate redressal.
He emphasized that the purpose of the open court is to stay in touch with the people and provide them with justice at the police station level.
The RPO stressed that the establishment of law and order, equal implementation of law, and timely provision of justice will be ensured at all costs.
He directed the police officers to take necessary steps to promote the facilities of citizens and community policing.
During his visit, the RPO inspected Lalian Police Station, checked the records, and directed them to keep them up to date and emphasizing that there is a zero-tolerance policy for mistreatment of citizens or unnecessary delay in registering cases.
He directed the police officers to improve public service delivery and ensure the welfare of the people in offices and police stations.
The RPO also laid the foundation stone of a horse riding school in Chiniot, marking a new initiative in the district's policing efforts.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot
PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas
Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country
UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump
Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances
Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry
Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minist ..
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for fast-track ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq23 seconds ago
-
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot17 seconds ago
-
PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas25 seconds ago
-
Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country18 seconds ago
-
3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles21 seconds ago
-
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances28 seconds ago
-
Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry26 seconds ago
-
Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minister’s Coordinator o ..29 seconds ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif overseeing rescue, relief operations in flood affected areas34 seconds ago
-
Coordination committee formed to ensure interrupted supply of sugar36 seconds ago
-
FDA seals three plots, removes encroachments37 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Green Energy, Industrial Development conference to be held in Karachi on August 1939 seconds ago