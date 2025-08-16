RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad, Zeeshan Asghar, visited Chiniot district on Saturday and held an open court in Lalian police station to resolve the problems of the people at their doorsteps.

The open court was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed, police officers, and a large number of citizens.

RPO Zeeshan Asghar listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders for immediate redressal.

He emphasized that the purpose of the open court is to stay in touch with the people and provide them with justice at the police station level.

The RPO stressed that the establishment of law and order, equal implementation of law, and timely provision of justice will be ensured at all costs.

He directed the police officers to take necessary steps to promote the facilities of citizens and community policing.

During his visit, the RPO inspected Lalian Police Station, checked the records, and directed them to keep them up to date and emphasizing that there is a zero-tolerance policy for mistreatment of citizens or unnecessary delay in registering cases.

He directed the police officers to improve public service delivery and ensure the welfare of the people in offices and police stations.

The RPO also laid the foundation stone of a horse riding school in Chiniot, marking a new initiative in the district's policing efforts.

