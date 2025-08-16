3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles

The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has informed that 3 suspected outlaws were shot dead and 12 robbers and car lifters were arrested during separate raids in the last 3 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has informed that 3 suspected outlaws were shot dead and 12 robbers and car lifters were arrested during separate raids in the last 3 days.

The SSP told a press conference, held at the police headquarters here on Saturday, that the police recovered more than Rs 10 million in cash, 8 cars, 1 tractor and gold jewelry with a net worth of between Rs 45 to Rs 50 million from those suspects.

According to him, in view of several incidents of robberies, theft and snatching which had occurred in Hyderabad since the end of May he had formed a team of 4 police officers to catch the outlaws and to recover the robbed and stolen cash and valuable things.Chandio told that the team comprised the Station House Officers (SHOs) Naed Muhammad Khoso, Waheed Shaikh, Muhammad Anwar Khanzada and Abdul Malik Abro.

The team busted a total of gangs of the alleged criminals, he added. He informed that 3 suspected motorbike lifters associated with 2 separate groups, including Muzaffar Malano, Deedar Malano and Aashiq Ali Laghari, were shot dead in 2 separate police encounters.

The SSP added that the 3 slain suspects were booked in 16 FIRs of motorbikes' snatching in 6 police stations of Hyderabad, while all those FIRs were registered between February 13 to August 7 of the ongoing year. Chandio apprised that another gang of 4 suspects, identified as Mola Bux Zardari, Rasool Bux Jamali, Iqbal Panhwar and Abdul Jabbar Ujjan, were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the car theft.

According to him, 3 Toyota Corolla, 2 Suzuki Mehran, 1 Suzuki Cultus, 1 Honda City and a tractor were recovered from their possession.He said the police had also rounded up 4 fake faith healers, recovering Rs3 million from them. Their Names were Waheed Sajjan, Aashiq Hussain Solangi, Dhani Bux Solangi and Raja Mugheri.

He apprised that on July 14, a robbery of Rs8.4 million cash was conducted by 5 robbers at the Walls Ice Cream factory in the jurisdiction of SITE police station. The SSP said the police arrested 2 of the robbers, Bilal Abdul Majeed and Muhammad Ali Shaikh, who handed over half of the looted amount to the police. According to the SSP, a woman assisted by a man had masterminded and executed a house theft on May 30 in the house of Syed Suleman Haider Zaidi in Latifabad in the limits of A-Section police station.

She had allegedly stolen Rs1.2 million from that house.Chandio shared that the police had rounded up that woman and her accomplice, identified as Shabana Naeem and Noman Baloch, recovering Rs800,000 from them.

He also referred to 2 more incidents of robberies in which Rs975,000 cash, mobile phones, jewelry and 370 wheat bags worth Rs2.2 million were robbed. He claimed that the suspects involved in those incidents had also been put behind bars.

Later, the SSP distributed appreciation certificates among the police officers who succeeded in catching the suspected outlaws. Chandio also returned recovered cash to the complainants of the robbery and theft FIRs.