Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan’s economy is moving rapidly in a positive direction, with vast investment opportunities available in different sectors

Addressing the launch ceremony of the Haval H6 PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) introduced

by Sazgar Engineering Limited at Expo Centre on Saturday, he said that the government had set

the target of placing Pakistan among the world’s top ten economies by 2030.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the launch of Haval H6 PHEV marks an important milestone in Pakistan’s

automobile industry and reflects the growing strength of Pakistan-China economic relations.

He said the present government was striving to strengthen the national economy and acknowledged the exceptional resilience of the Pakistani nation, which continues to progress despite challenges.

Highlighting the rise in foreign exchange reserves and improved remittances, he described these as

indicators of economic stability. He said Pakistan had faced serious challenges, including terrorism, but the situation has been improving due to effective government policies, paving the way for economic and social development.

Referring to recent Pakistan-India tensions and the Pahalgam incident, the speaker said Pakistan strongly condemned the attack and presented the real facts before the international community. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar exposed India’s designs to the world.

However, he said, India attempted to use the incident as a pretext for aggression against Pakistan, to

which the Pakistan Army gave a strong and befitting response.

“Despite India’s overwhelming military resources, our armed forces humbled its arrogance, achieving

victory in the battlefield and raising Pakistan’s stature globally,” Ayaz Sadiq said.

He recalled that during the recent Speakers’ Conference in Switzerland, participants from different countries

were eager to know how Pakistan had successfully downed India’s latest Rafale fighter jets.

He lauded the professionalism of the armed forces and Pakistan’s achievements on the diplomatic front.

Speaking about Pakistan-China friendship, he described relations with China as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He termed the launch of Haval H6 PHEV as a successful example of Pak-China economic cooperation. “There are enormous opportunities for investment in Pakistan, and foreign investors are being provided every possible facility,” he said.

He added that Pakistan is blessed with abundant natural resources, rivers, sea, mountains, and a hardworking people, which together represent a major asset for national development. “Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with every kind of resource. Now it is our duty to harness them effectively and take the country to new heights of progress,” he remarked.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq appealed to the people to remain united and play their role in national development. “Pakistan is moving towards a great future, and this will only be possible through the unity, hard work, and dedication of the Pakistani nation,” he said.

On the occasion, CEO of Sazgar Engineering Mian Asad Hameed said that the launch of Haval H6 PHEV is a major breakthrough for Pakistan’s automobile industry. He said the vehicle is equipped with modern technology and high standards, making it an excellent choice for Pakistani consumers. Appreciating Pak-China cooperation, he said this partnership would open new doors for Pakistan’s industrial development.

Addressing the ceremony, Acting Consul General of China Cao Ke also paid tribute to the enduring Pakistan-China friendship. He assured that China would continue to extend all possible cooperation for Pakistan’s economic progress.

The event was hosted by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, while Vice President GMW International Mr Jamees Yang, Acting Chinese Consul General in Lahore Mr Cao Ke, CEO Sazgar Engineering Works Limited Mian Asad Hameed, Marketing Director Sazgar Engineering Mian Ammar Hameed, Pakwheel Chief Suneel Manjh and various car enthusiasts attended the event.