AJK Seminar Highlights India's Double Standards On Independence And Human Rights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 10:49 PM
The Institute of Dialogue, Development & Diplomatic Studies (IDDDs) organized a youth seminar titled “Shame Day – India’s Independence Amid the Blasting of Kashmiri Houses” at a local hotel in the state metropolis, organizers said
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Aug, 2025) The Institute of Dialogue, Development & Diplomatic Studies (IDDDs) organized a youth seminar titled “Shame Day – India’s Independence Amid the Blasting of Kashmiri Houses” at a local hotel in the state metropolis, organizers said.
The event brought together youth from various universities and colleges, along with members of civil society.
The awareness program sought to unveil India’s double standards in weaponizing its laws against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Speakers highlighted that while India celebrates its Independence Day, the liberty, life and property of Kashmiris remain under brutal siege.
They stressed that the Indian concept of independence and democracy has lost its essence, for in Kashmir, these values exist only in name.
Dr Mehmod reminded the international community that those outside India’s state-controlled narrative have a moral duty to expose the reality.
Participants condemned India’s recent ban on 25 more books, a hidden phase in its systematic attempt to erase Kashmiri voices, ensuring only the Indian version of history and politics is taught in universities and colleges.
They argued that India’s Independence Day is a “shame day,” as the state itself is involved in sponsoring terrorism across borders, including targeted killings abroad in countries such as Canada and the USA.
Dr Sumair, Director of Kashmir Studies, AJK University, emphasized that the blasting of Kashmiri homes, particularly with winter approaching, is not just collective punishment but a heinous crime under the Rome Statute, amounting to a war crime.
The seminar concluded with the adoption of a declaration, calling for unity among Kashmiri ranks and reaffirming the struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter.
The participants strongly condemned the ongoing repression, including demolition of homes, arbitrary detentions, and systematic denial of fundamental freedoms under Indian occupation and demanded the legal access to Kashmiri leaders from Indian Jails.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot
PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas
Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country
UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump
Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances
Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry
Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minist ..
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for fast-track ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights1 minute ago
-
PMS Association KPK announces One-Day salary donation for flood affectees2 minutes ago
-
AJK President directs govt to intensify relief efforts for flood victims1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, the voice of oppressed people across world esp IIOJK; AJK President2 days ago
-
Kashmiris to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan with exceptional zeal: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..3 days ago
-
AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstrating excellent diplomacy in US4 days ago
-
Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of LoC5 days ago
-
Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets momentum5 days ago
-
Kashmiris to continue their freedom struggle: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry A ..5 days ago
-
AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & electricity: Anwaar ul Haq8 days ago
-
AJK PM advises teachers to focus on serving as role models in society8 days ago
-
AJK to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with full zeal and fervor: Azad Jammu Kashmir Pri ..9 days ago