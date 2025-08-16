(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Aug, 2025) The Institute of Dialogue, Development & Diplomatic Studies (IDDDs) organized a youth seminar titled “Shame Day – India’s Independence Amid the Blasting of Kashmiri Houses” at a local hotel in the state metropolis, organizers said.

The event brought together youth from various universities and colleges, along with members of civil society.

The awareness program sought to unveil India’s double standards in weaponizing its laws against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speakers highlighted that while India celebrates its Independence Day, the liberty, life and property of Kashmiris remain under brutal siege.

They stressed that the Indian concept of independence and democracy has lost its essence, for in Kashmir, these values exist only in name.

Dr Mehmod reminded the international community that those outside India’s state-controlled narrative have a moral duty to expose the reality.

Participants condemned India’s recent ban on 25 more books, a hidden phase in its systematic attempt to erase Kashmiri voices, ensuring only the Indian version of history and politics is taught in universities and colleges.

They argued that India’s Independence Day is a “shame day,” as the state itself is involved in sponsoring terrorism across borders, including targeted killings abroad in countries such as Canada and the USA.

Dr Sumair, Director of Kashmir Studies, AJK University, emphasized that the blasting of Kashmiri homes, particularly with winter approaching, is not just collective punishment but a heinous crime under the Rome Statute, amounting to a war crime.

The seminar concluded with the adoption of a declaration, calling for unity among Kashmiri ranks and reaffirming the struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter.

The participants strongly condemned the ongoing repression, including demolition of homes, arbitrary detentions, and systematic denial of fundamental freedoms under Indian occupation and demanded the legal access to Kashmiri leaders from Indian Jails.

