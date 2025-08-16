Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a major operation against the counterfeit mafia in Chiniot on Saturday, seizing 300 kg of dead animals, expired cold drinks, 24 packets of gutka, and 2 chillers

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a major operation against the counterfeit mafia in Chiniot on Saturday, seizing 300 kg of dead animals, expired cold drinks, 24 packets of gutka, and 2 chillers.

According to the PFA spokesman, three cases have been registered against the perpetrators for committing the heinous crime of counterfeiting.

Deputy Director Operations of PFA, Dr Muhammad Qasim Raza, led the operation, which targeted several locations in Chiniot, including a famous dairy collection center on Pansara Road.

The center was closed, and a case was registered against it for violating food safety standards.

The inspection revealed that animals were being slaughtered without following food safety SOPs, and the meat was found to be harmful to human health.

The unit was closed after samples failed to meet the prescribed standards.

A case was also registered against a store for selling banned gutka. The inspection found poor food storage arrangements, infestation of insects, and poor sanitation arrangements. The employees were also found to be lacking medical and training certificates.

Dr Qasim Raza emphasized that those who cheat consumers in the name of healthy food are enemies of the nation.

He assured that the elimination of elements hostile to health is the top priority and encouraged citizens to report complaints on 1223.

