PTA, Telecom Operators Working To Restore Services In Flood-hit Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 10:48 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is closely monitoring the telecom situation in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country

Flash floods have damaged several cellular and fixed-line sites, causing service disruptions.

PTA teams are on the ground, coordinating with federal/provincial authorities, district administrations, and telecom operators for swift restoration.

In Buner, PTA held meetings with Honorable Minister Ameer Muqaam, Chairman PTI Gohar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Buner Kashif Qayum and senior officials of PTCL and CMOs to review recovery efforts.

PTA, together with operators, is making all-out efforts to restore communication services at the earliest, recognizing their vital role in rescue and relief operations.

