British Regime Polo Ground Reopened After 40 Years In Drosh

Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

British regime polo ground reopened after 40 years in Drosh

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The polo ground of British regime at Drosh has reopened after forty years with completion of its repair and rehabilitation work by the government here.

The polo ground, also known as Janali in the local language, remained deserted for forty years due to apathy of the past regimes and now, for the first time, the polo ground repaired and opened for polo matches.

The Communication and works (C&W) Department had released Rs. 6.76 million for this polo ground while the Tehsil Municipal Administration started work on its link roads and construction.

The development work was inaugurated by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Minority Affairs Wazirzada Kailash.

Under the supervision of TMA Drosh, construction of Link Road for Shah Nigar was also started for which the Tehsil Municipal Administration had provided Rs.

2 million.

Wazirzada also inaugurated the Sanitation Scheme Madina Colony Junali road, Darosh funded by TMA Drosh at a cost of Rs. 1 million.

TMA Drosh also launched a sanitation scheme in Khorandok at a cost of Rs. 500,000 and Wazirzada formally inaugurated the work.

The Communications and works Department has sanctioned a fund of Rs. 100 million for this bridge and thousands of people will benefit from it.

TMA Drosh has also sanctioned Rs. 1 million for Link Road Linga and approved a fund of Rs. 3 million for link road Pothnianda.

Later the special assistant also inaugurated the protective wall Kishndel in Shishi Koh Valley which will cost Rs. 1 million.

The locals of Drosh have thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving Chitral a special minority seat.

