British Royal Couple's Visit Will Project Positive Image Of Pakistan: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:39 PM

British Royal couple's visit will project positive image of Pakistan: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the British Royal couple's visit to Pakistan will project the real and positive image of Pakistan besides strengthening bilateral relations.In a series of tweets on Tuesday, she said the Royal couple's arrival in Pakistan after resumption of British Airways' service to the country signifies a new, bright and resolute Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the British Royal couple's visit to Pakistan will project the real and positive image of Pakistan besides strengthening bilateral relations.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, she said the Royal couple's arrival in Pakistan after resumption of British Airways' service to the country signifies a new, bright and resolute Pakistan.The Special Assistant said Pakistan is emerging as a beautiful and attractive destination for tourists.She said Pakistan is a land of great cultural heritage and old civilization.

The historical sites and the enchanting beauty of the northern areas make Pakistan unique.Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan and its people welcome the royal guests. She hoped that Prince William and Kate Middleton will have sweet memories of the visit.

