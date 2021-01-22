UrduPoint.com
Broadsheet: Abbasi questions name of Justice (r) Sheikh Azmat Saeed as head inquiry committee

PML-N Senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says that he has many things to say about Justice (retired) Sheikh Azmat Saeed as the decision made by them speak everything about him but I simply ask him not to head inquiry committee to probe Broadsheet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) PML-N Senior leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday asked Justice (retired) Sheikh Azmat saeed not to head inquiry committee to probe Broadsheet.

The former premier has also objected name of Sheikh Azmat Saeed as head of the inquiry committee.

"I have many things to say about Sheikh Azmat Saeed but I simply say that he should not be involved in this controversy," said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said this Broadsheet issue was aimed at defaming politicians in Pakistan.

"We just want an impartial man as head of this inquiry committee," he further said.

He said they would continue to expose this commission as many commissions were made in the past but what was their fate at the end was clear to everyone.

Maryam Aurangzeb was also present there who complained about restrictions upon media persons visiting Parliament lodges for coverage of their press conference.

"The government is targetting freedom of press. The bar on media persons from entering the premises of the lodges was an attack on the freedom of press, she added.

