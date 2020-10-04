UrduPoint.com
Brother Kills Brother Over Domestic Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

Brother kills brother over domestic dispute

KASUR, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :A youth shot dead his elder brother over domestic issue at village Rosa Bheel, Kot Radha Kishan.

According to police here on Sunday, Ramzan a tailor master by profession, was at his shop when his younger brother Adnan came there and started altercation over domestic issues.

In a fit of rage, Adnan shot at and killed Ramzan on the spot. Kot Radha Kishan police have registered a case and started investigations. Meanwhile, on information, Phoolnagar police recovered a body of young manfrom BS link canal near Khankay Morr. The deceased was identified as Salman. Police are investigating.

More Stories From Pakistan

