Brussels Kashmir Diaspora Observed Aug 5 As "Black Day"

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Brussels Kashmir Diaspora observed Aug 5 as "Black Day"

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Belgium-based Kashmiri Diaspora community Saturday staged Kashmir's Protest camp staged in Brussels to observe August 5 as Kashmir's Exploitation Day, Black Day.

"The Kashmir's protest camp was held at Place de l'Albertine near Central Train Station in Brussels, the capital of Belgium on Saturday, 5th August 2023, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Sunday.

The event was organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) in connection day of 5th August 2019; participants of the Saturday's protest camp in Brussels were holding placards and banners having slogans in support of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

They also condemned the Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri's struggling for their right to self-determination for 75 years.

In spite of rain, the protest drew the attention of a number of people towards current situation in occupied Kashmir especially human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in the territory.

On the occasion of the Brussels' protest camp, Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed said, by removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, India cannot hide the Kashmir dispute which is related to the right to self-determination of people of Kashmir.

People of Kashmir will never give up their right to self determination, he added.

Ali Raza Syed said, the purpose of the protest camp is to highlight the brutalities against the people of Kashmir and other illegal acts committed by the Indian authorities in the occupied Kashmir.

The Chairman of KC-EU asked the international community to play its role for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir and said, the participation of the Kashmiri leadership in all rounds of the peace process on Kashmir should be ensured, the message concluded.

