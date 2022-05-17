UrduPoint.com

BTS Earns 3 BBMAs, Becomes Top Group Of Billboard Music Awards Winner In History

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 08:20 PM

BTS earns 3 BBMAs, becomes Top group of Billboard Music Awards winner in history

Leaving behind the 17 years old record, BTS has now become the No. 1 group with the 'Most Wins' at BBMAs taking their tally to 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Leaving behind the 17 years old record, BTS has now become the No. 1 group with the 'Most Wins' at BBMAs taking their tally to 12.

This feat was achieved by the group after this year's results were revealed. On May 15, Billboard Music Awards announced the winners of all the categories according to which Bangtan Boys swept 3 out of 6 awards they were nominated for the year 2022.

After the triumph of winning 12 awards at BBMAs since 2017, BTS has officially overtaken the record of 'Destiny's child' by becoming the music band with most wins at billboard, reported economic times. Previously this record was made by an American Girl Group Destiny's child with 11 awards and remained unbeaten till 17 years as of now.

The official music agency BIG HIT took it to social media and thanked BTS fans for their assuring support all the time.

"We won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song at the BBMAs! Thank you BBMAs and BTSARMY."Previously the group had created various major milestones since their debut in billboard. Winning big at the platform 'bangatn sonyeondan' had become the only music band winning the category of 'Top Social Artist' for consecutive 5 years since 2017 till 2021.

According to media reports, they have also smashed their own record of Top number of nominations any Duo/group has scored after its seven times nomination in six categories for the year 2022.

