BTTN hosts Book ceremony titled "Security Imperative-Pakistan’s Nuclear Deterrence, Diplomacy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) hosted the Book Launch Ceremony of the book titled, “The Security Imperative – Pakistan’s Nuclear Deterrence and Diplomacy” authored by Ambassador Zamir Akram, on Friday here.

The Chief Guest of the event was Lieutenant General (R) Khalid Ahmed Kidwai, Advisor National Command Authority. The event was graced by Vice Chancellors of different Universities across Balochistan.

Ali Abbas, Research Officer at BTTN was the moderator of the Ceremony. In his welcome remarks, the Head of BTTN applauded Ambassador Zamir Akram for his valuable contribution to the field of nuclear diplomacy throughout his career of 38 years.

He highlighted that diplomacy has always been the first line of defence, but the war between nuclear powers will be so suicidal that diplomacy acquired a far greater role than ever before in history.

He said that this book addresses the perceptions of nuclear deterrence and diplomacy. Dr Beenish in her appraisal highlighted that this book unfolds the narrative of Pakistan’s quest for security through credible nuclear deterrence in the light of diplomacy.

She further added that for Pakistan to go nuclear, the journey was tedious, those opposed to the Pakistani program used all strategies including denial of technology, economic sanctions, military threats, political coercion, and a rabid vilification campaign to block Pakistan’s inexorable advance.

She said that Pakistani leadership refused to buckle under pressure resulting in the persistence, faith, and belief that nuclear deterrence was essential for our National Security.

Dr Zafar Khan added that this insightful book delves into Pakistan’s Nuclear Diplomacy and highlights the doctrinal changes over the time in case of South Asia, and how Pakistan's full spectrum deterrence plays a vital role in ensuring strategic stability against India.

He concluded his speech with the remarks that this book stands out to be the first that presents a diplomatic view of Pakistan’s Nuclear Program and contributes to the discourse of deterrence and nuclear diplomacy by emphasizing Pakistan’s position in the global nuclear order.

Miss Hananah Zarar in her appraisal shed light on the one significant agenda discussed in the book that is non-proliferation and arms control.

She said that the book rationally projects Pakistan's stance amid global non-proliferation efforts and discriminatory policies as compared to India.

She mentioned the Foreign Office’s role in the nuclear journey of Pakistan and added that this book is a significant addition to the academic writings about the ideas of nuclear deterrence, non-proliferation, arms control, and nuclear diplomacy as well as it projects Pakistan's position in global nuclear order over the decades.

She concluded that another aspect that gives this book a unique status is that it gives a diplomatic view of the nuclear weapon program and nuclear safety and security debate of Pakistan and would serve as a weightage to stress Pakistan's stance, internationally.

Presenting his book, Ambassador Zamir Akram discussed its focus and added that the book explores how political instability and economic weakness in a country can lead to security challenges, both domestically and internationally.

Referring to its online availability, he highlighted that, this year the book was recently removed from online repositories.

The point is that there is something in this book that certain people would not appreciate becoming public, he said.

He further stressed that the domain of security is not limited to nuclear technology but rather extends to the domain of cyber security and Artificial Intelligence specifically considering Indian advancement in these fields.

In his concluding remarks, Lieutenant General (R) Khalid Ahmed Kidwai applauded the work and narrated a few lines from the foreword he wrote for the book.

He added that during the critical decades when Pakistan's nuclear capabilities strengthened, generating strategic effects on India, Pakistan's outstanding diplomats worked hand in hand with our strategic planners to ensure that the first line of defence would never be breached.

He further commended Ambassador Zamir Akram for putting this historical account together for the benefit of posterity.

The event concluded with a launch ceremony and Ambassador Zamir Akram presenting the signed copies of his book to the Chief Guest and Head of BTTN.

The speakers included Ambassador Zamir Akram, Dr Zafar Khan, Executive Director at BTTN, Dr Beenish Sultan Assistant Professor, BUITEMS, and Miss Hananah Zarrar, Associate Director BTTN.