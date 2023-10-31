(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Gwadar and CPEC are the only projects that can bail out the country from the present economic crunch, Col Maqbool Afridi said in an online lecture organized by Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN).

Col Afridi, a former Pakistan Army officer who has 30 years of experience, said that Gwadar has enormous potential from all angles and dimensions for any kind of business activity. He stressed that to achieve economic prosperity while harnessing the untapped potential of Gwadar and CPEC, it is imperative to develop a long-term economic-based policy in step with the world, rather than in isolation.

Col Afridi also put forward some suggestions to address the existing challenges to CPEC, such as establishing a board or authority over the projects and ensuring that the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan (2017-2050) is developed in accordance with the rules and regulations of the plan.

Caretaker Minister for Health, Balochistan, Dr. Ameer Jogezai, also shed light on the importance of Gwadar and the ongoing programs and achievements of the caretaker government. He maintained that Gwadar is not only important for Balochistan but also for Pakistan, but unfortunately, political commitment and will are lacking to uplift Gwadar. He also remarked on the waning collective wisdom and efforts of the Pakistani nation for the prosperity of Pakistan.

The webinar was concluded by Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R), who thanked the Honorable Minister for Health, Dr. Ameer Jogezai, and Colonel Maqbool Afridi (R), for their participation and valuable insights. He also thanked CISSS and RFI for their participation.