Open Menu

BTTN Organizes Online Lecture On Gwadar-CPEC's Importance.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 08:23 PM

BTTN Organizes Online Lecture on Gwadar-CPEC's Importance.

Gwadar and CPEC are the only projects that can bail out the country from the present economic crunch, Col Maqbool Afridi said in an online lecture organized by Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Gwadar and CPEC are the only projects that can bail out the country from the present economic crunch, Col Maqbool Afridi said in an online lecture organized by Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN).

Col Afridi, a former Pakistan Army officer who has 30 years of experience, said that Gwadar has enormous potential from all angles and dimensions for any kind of business activity. He stressed that to achieve economic prosperity while harnessing the untapped potential of Gwadar and CPEC, it is imperative to develop a long-term economic-based policy in step with the world, rather than in isolation.

Col Afridi also put forward some suggestions to address the existing challenges to CPEC, such as establishing a board or authority over the projects and ensuring that the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan (2017-2050) is developed in accordance with the rules and regulations of the plan.

Caretaker Minister for Health, Balochistan, Dr. Ameer Jogezai, also shed light on the importance of Gwadar and the ongoing programs and achievements of the caretaker government. He maintained that Gwadar is not only important for Balochistan but also for Pakistan, but unfortunately, political commitment and will are lacking to uplift Gwadar. He also remarked on the waning collective wisdom and efforts of the Pakistani nation for the prosperity of Pakistan.

The webinar was concluded by Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R), who thanked the Honorable Minister for Health, Dr. Ameer Jogezai, and Colonel Maqbool Afridi (R), for their participation and valuable insights. He also thanked CISSS and RFI for their participation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Army Business CPEC Gwadar Tank Afridi All From Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways operates first commercial flight op ..

Etihad Airways operates first commercial flight opening Terminal A

13 minutes ago
 France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris

France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris

19 minutes ago
 Dr Kausar calls for effective steps for command ar ..

Dr Kausar calls for effective steps for command area expansion programme in rain ..

19 minutes ago
 Japan police detain hostage-taker after hours-long ..

Japan police detain hostage-taker after hours-long standoff

5 minutes ago
 Dubai World Trade Centre’s Expo Village achieves ..

Dubai World Trade Centre’s Expo Village achieves full occupancy for its first ..

28 minutes ago
 All set for repatriation of illegal foreigners: Re ..

All set for repatriation of illegal foreigners: Repatriation to begin on Nov 1

5 minutes ago
Schoolympics torch reaches Muzaffargarh

Schoolympics torch reaches Muzaffargarh

5 minutes ago
 IPO DG calls for filling research, product develop ..

IPO DG calls for filling research, product development gap

5 minutes ago
 Witnesses' testimony in cipher case postponed

Witnesses' testimony in cipher case postponed

8 minutes ago
 Talented Chitral girl excels at Youth Conference i ..

Talented Chitral girl excels at Youth Conference in Türkiye

8 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Asad U ..

May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, Imran's sisters

8 minutes ago
 SECP aims to boost insurance penetration through I ..

SECP aims to boost insurance penetration through Insurtech revolution: Aamir Kha ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan