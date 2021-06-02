UrduPoint.com
Budget To Be Pro-poor, People-friendly, Says Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday said that the upcoming fiscal budget 2021-22 would be people-friendly and the government would focus on social sector development including health, education, human capital development and poverty reduction.

Talking to a private news channel, he said government was pursuing a new strategy to achieve economic growth targets to benefit under-privileged class for ensuring equal distribution of economic gains whereas the country's economy was showing signs of recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said despite all the challenges, Pakistan was heading towards economic stability, adding that the country has successfully overcome the Covid-19 pandemic within a shortest span of time.

Abbasi said the country's exports were increasing and imports dependency was decreasing with every passing day.

Prime Minister Imran khan is making utmost efforts to strengthen small and medium industries, he mentioned.

He said the government was taking corrective measures to attract the international investors, adding that there is stability in the economy of the country.

Tax collection has increased and people were showing more confidence on the government's prudent economic policies, he highlighted.

He said in the incoming budget government would give a huge relief to common people and people would not come under indirect taxes.

Replying to a question, he said government was trying to lessen the burden of inflation and soon public will get good news and get relief.

