UrduPoint.com

Buildings Of 22 Schools,12 Health Centers To Be Constructed, Repaired In DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 07:38 PM

Buildings of 22 schools,12 health centers to be constructed, repaired in DG Khan

Buildings of 22 schools and 12 health centers would be constructed and repaired in Dera Ghazi Khan district with cost of Rs 140 million

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Buildings of 22 schools and 12 health centers would be constructed and repaired in Dera Ghazi Khan district with cost of Rs 140 million.

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed approved the plan while presiding over meeting of District Development Committee on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Wasim Akhtar Jatoi gave a briefing over proposed projects on the occasion. Reconstruction of four health centers and repair of eight buildings in Dona, Nadi and other areas were also approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 40 million.

The meeting also approved plan of providing basic facilities to minority community surviving in cemeteries, worship places and temporary settlements at a cost of Rs 30 million.

Under the project, the Gora Cemetery in Dera Ghazi Khan and the four walls of St. Anthony's Church would be improved, tuff tiles and sewerage would be constructed here.

DC Zeeshan Javed said that lives of children were most important, adding that quality of materials in development projects wouldn't be compromised at all. Officers should be present on the spot to ensure the use of standard material, he said. Negligence and lack of interest in duties wouldn't not be tolerated, he concluded.

Related Topics

Minority St. Anthony Dera Ghazi Khan Jatoi Church All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews progress of polio eradication ..

Commissioner reviews progress of polio eradication campaigns

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking measures for ensuring clean drinking w ..

Govt taking measures for ensuring clean drinking water to citizens: Minister

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs NAB to give clear sta ..

Islamabad High Court directs NAB to give clear statement on Zardari's arrest war ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan targeting clean energy, transport convers ..

Pakistan targeting clean energy, transport conversion to reduce gas emissions: A ..

5 minutes ago
 RTA, Korean delegation discuss future of transport ..

RTA, Korean delegation discuss future of transport and control systems

12 minutes ago
 UC-36 Mohanpura to get M&C Healthcare Centre soon: ..

UC-36 Mohanpura to get M&C Healthcare Centre soon: Dr Faiza

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.