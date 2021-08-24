Buildings of 22 schools,12 health centers to be constructed, repaired in DG Khan

Buildings of 22 schools and 12 health centers would be constructed and repaired in Dera Ghazi Khan district with cost of Rs 140 million

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Buildings of 22 schools and 12 health centers would be constructed and repaired in Dera Ghazi Khan district with cost of Rs 140 million.

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed approved the plan while presiding over meeting of District Development Committee on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Wasim Akhtar Jatoi gave a briefing over proposed projects on the occasion. Reconstruction of four health centers and repair of eight buildings in Dona, Nadi and other areas were also approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 40 million.

The meeting also approved plan of providing basic facilities to minority community surviving in cemeteries, worship places and temporary settlements at a cost of Rs 30 million.

Under the project, the Gora Cemetery in Dera Ghazi Khan and the four walls of St. Anthony's Church would be improved, tuff tiles and sewerage would be constructed here.

DC Zeeshan Javed said that lives of children were most important, adding that quality of materials in development projects wouldn't be compromised at all. Officers should be present on the spot to ensure the use of standard material, he said. Negligence and lack of interest in duties wouldn't not be tolerated, he concluded.