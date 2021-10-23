UrduPoint.com

Burglars Break Into Shop, Steal Money, Mobiles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 01:17 PM

Thieves decamped with cash, mobile phones from a mobile shop on Friday and Saturday midnight

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Thieves decamped with cash, mobile phones from a mobile shop on Friday and Saturday midnight.

According to Kot Addu Police, Thieves broke into a shop at Ara Chowk in Noorshah Talai area and stole mobiles phones worth of thousands of rupees and cash Rs 250,000 and other goods.

Shop owner Muhammad Shakeel said that there were 12 mobiles phones in the shops besides of cash.

SHO Khurram Riaz said that the accused would be traced and arrested soon with the help of CCTV footage, as unidentified thieves on a black Toyota GLI were spotted.

