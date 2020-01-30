Buzdar takes notice of concocted story, decides to serve legal notice

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday took notice of a concocted story, telecast on a private news channel regarding the additional staff and protocol pertaining to the Chief Minister Office.

Spokesman Mussarat Jamshed Cheema informed that it was decided to serve the legal notices to the 'Public News' channel and reporter for airing a contrary to facts, false and baseless news, said a handout issued here.

He said damages suit would also be filed against the responsible.