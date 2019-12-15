Buzdar,PTI office-bearer discuss party matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar discussed matters pertaining to improving party affairs and coordination with a delegation of PTI Presidents and General Secretaries of three regions led by PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Niazi here at CM Office on Sunday.

They also focused on various proposals to make the PTI more vibrant and effective at grassroots level, and decided to continue with mutual consultations on permanent basis to improve governance.

On this occasion, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that PTI office-bearers and workers were valuable party asset and their capabilities would be considered and utilized to strengthen the party, assuring that their genuine grievances would be redressed on priority basis.

The chief minister said that he would soon pay visits to all the districts to have meetings with PTI office-bearers and workers and he would continue to consult them for resolving people's problems, while their proposals in this regard would duly be considered and implemented. 'Doors of CM Office are always open for office-bearers and workers and we will advance shoulder to shoulder in our journey of serving the people of Punjab as I have no other agenda than public service. Focal persons will be appointed for improving the intra-party coordination," he added.

He said that performance of Punjab was now far better than all other provinces as every work was being done on merit, asserting, "We have been serving the people with good intentions and dedication for the last 15 months, while record legislation has been done in Punjab Assembly," he said.

He said the previous governments had piled up huge problems during their 30 years and an era of mere showy projects had now gone as the PTI government was all focused on work only. "We intend to hold local governments elections in early next year for which expeditious steps are being taken. As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we want to make Punjab with a model province of good governance," he vowed.

While, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Niazi said, "We will work jointly to further strengthen the PTI and the process of streamlining the party affairs at grassroots level is being expanded and joint decisions will yield better results." Those who called on Chief Minister included Central Senior Vice President Arshad Dad, Central Vice President Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Central Deputy Secretary General Umar Mir, Central Joint Secretary Musaddiq Ghuman, Secretary Good Governance Punjab Ijaz Minhas, President Central Punjab Ijaz Chaudary, President Northern Punjab Sadaqat Abbasi, President Southern Punjab Noor Bhabha, General Secretary Central Punjab Ali Imtiaz Warriach, General Secretary Northern Punjab Dr. Hassan Masood and General Secretary Southern Punjab Ali Raza Dreshak. MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present