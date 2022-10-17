By Elections: PML-N candidate wins PP-139 seat

(@FahadShabbir)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Iftikhar Ahmed Bhangu, a candidate of Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) clinched Punjab Assembly's PP-139, Sheikhupura-V seat by defeating Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abu Bakar Sharaqpuri on Sunday.

According to unofficial results announced by the District Election Commissioner-I/Returning Officer PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V) Basil Akram, PML-N candidate secured 40,829 votes while PTI's candidate Abu Bakar Sharaqpuri got 37,712 votes.

A total 153 polling stations were established for 227,541 registered voters.