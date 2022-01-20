UrduPoint.com

BZU Convocation Arrangements Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 07:45 PM

BZU Convocation arrangements reviewed

A meeting to review BZU 16th convocation arrangements was held at committee room with Vice Chancellor, Dr Mansoor Kunid in the chair here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting to review BZU 16th convocation arrangements was held at committee room with Vice Chancellor, Dr Mansoor Kunid in the chair here on Thursday.

It was attended by Pro VC, Dr Aleem Khan, Registrar Sohaib Rashid Khan, Deans, Dr Masood Akhtar, Dr Hakumat Ali, Dr Imran Sharif, Dr Muhammad Uzair, Dr Shaukat Malik, Chairmen Dr Suhaib Qudoos, Dr Tahir Sultan, Dr Fawad Rasool, Dr Abur Raheem, Controller Examination, Dr Aman Ullah, and others.

The VC assigned duties to different faculty members while Registrar, Sohaib Rashid notified the committees in this connection.

Meanwhile, 2nd convocation of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) will be organized on Jan 26 wherein Punjab Governor, Chaudhary Sarwar will be chief guest.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Governor Punjab Agriculture Rashid Rashid Khan Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

US Jobless Claims Up 55,000 Last Week, Rising 3rd ..

US Jobless Claims Up 55,000 Last Week, Rising 3rd Week in Row - Labor Dept.

1 minute ago
 India Successfully Test-Fires Advanced Ground-Base ..

India Successfully Test-Fires Advanced Ground-Based BrahMos Cruise Missile -Defe ..

1 minute ago
 NCHR Chairperson stresses for collaborative effort ..

NCHR Chairperson stresses for collaborative efforts to protect human rights

1 minute ago
 Canada Stands With Ukraine, Supports Dialogue Thro ..

Canada Stands With Ukraine, Supports Dialogue Through Diplomatic Channels - Top ..

1 minute ago
 Turkey Responds to Council of Europe Over Philanth ..

Turkey Responds to Council of Europe Over Philanthropist Kavala's Case - Reports

5 minutes ago
 London law firm asks UK Police to arrest Indian ar ..

London law firm asks UK Police to arrest Indian army chief, home minister over K ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.