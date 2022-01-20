BZU Convocation arrangements reviewed

A meeting to review BZU 16th convocation arrangements was held at committee room with Vice Chancellor, Dr Mansoor Kunid in the chair here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting to review BZU 16th convocation arrangements was held at committee room with Vice Chancellor, Dr Mansoor Kunid in the chair here on Thursday.

It was attended by Pro VC, Dr Aleem Khan, Registrar Sohaib Rashid Khan, Deans, Dr Masood Akhtar, Dr Hakumat Ali, Dr Imran Sharif, Dr Muhammad Uzair, Dr Shaukat Malik, Chairmen Dr Suhaib Qudoos, Dr Tahir Sultan, Dr Fawad Rasool, Dr Abur Raheem, Controller Examination, Dr Aman Ullah, and others.

The VC assigned duties to different faculty members while Registrar, Sohaib Rashid notified the committees in this connection.

Meanwhile, 2nd convocation of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) will be organized on Jan 26 wherein Punjab Governor, Chaudhary Sarwar will be chief guest.