BZU organizes moot on Astrophysics

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Institute of Physics, Bahauddin Zakaria University (BZU) here on Friday organized a seminar on Astrophysics.

The main speakers for the seminar were Engr. Chaudhary Muhammad Kashif and Dr.Ahmad Naeem.

They shared their knowledge about the Astronomy history and exploring the sky "to the moon and beyond".

They stressed the importance of Astrophysics and explored the beauty of our celestial neighbour through telescopes and share fascinating insights about lunar phenomena.

Dean Faculty of Sciences and Director IOP, Dr Javed Ahmed, thanked the participants.

A good number of students, faculty members, supporting Staff, their families attended the event.

1325 hrs