MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will set up a dedicated directorate for its affiliated colleges to sort out their problems timely here on Thursday.

The decision was made during a meeting of deans, directors, registrar and treasurer with Pro VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah to deliberate on affiliated colleges issues.

The syllabus of the colleges will be approved by the board of studies followed by the academic council, and the meeting also decided.

The suggestion of establishing a separate directorate for them was also agreed upon unanimously. The Semester implementation committee was too directed to start working on semester rules during the meeting. It also pondered over the ADP degree programme and appreciated it.