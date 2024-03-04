Open Menu

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar called on Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chohan at his office, here on Monday

The meeting centered on security preparations for the upcoming presidential election on March 9, 2024, to be held at the Punjab Assembly Hall, says a press release issued by PEC Punjab office.

The PEC Punjab emphasized the need for fool-proof security arrangements during the election. To which, the Punjab police chief assured full cooperation and strict security measures during the polling.

