Cabinet approves commission of inquiry on Broadsheet issue to bring truth before nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved constitution of the commission of inquiry on Broadsheet issue under the chairmanship of Justice Retired Azmat Saeed to bring truth before the nation.

Briefing the media about the decisions of Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the inquiry commission had been tasked to submit its findings on the Broadsheet issue within 45 days and expose those who had played key role in destroying country's economy.

He said Broadsheet case had exposed as to how the past regimes had put political expediency over morality to give safe passage to the corrupt people, which eventually led to acceptance of corruption in the society.

He said the past regimes had decriminalized the corruption, which seriously damaged the moral fabric of the society, where an honest person was regarded as 'loser'.

He said it was only Imran Khan, who literally had challenged the status quo for the first time in the history of Pakistan to purge the country of corruption. The agreement with Broadsheet was signed by previous governments and the country might suffer losses in case of non-payment to Broadsheet, he added.

The minister said contrary to previous practices, Prime Minister Imran Khan would not bow down to any pressure and hold all corrupt elements accountable.

About reforms in Senate election process, he said everyone knew that votes were bought and sold in the Senate elections and the government wanted to restore the sanctity of upper house of the parliament.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted transparency in Senate polls and the government was striving to restore sanctity of the Senate as sale and purchase of votes in Senate elections was quite common in past.

A constitutional amendment bill to make the upper house elections transparent was already in the National Assembly, he added.

He said the government could resort to present the bill in the National Assembly for ensuring open ballot in the Senate elections.

Shibli said economic indicators were showing a positive trajectory as exports of the country were increasing swiftly due to prudent policies of the government.

He said the previous government had left the national economy in a fragile situation but the incumbent government put it back on the right track.

When PTI government assumed powers, the current account deficit was over Rs20 billion, which had now pushed to surplus, he said adding circular debt could register significant enhancement in case of not increasing power prices.

The industrial and agriculture production had registered significant increase, he said.

He said the government wanted to rid the country's economy of interest, and under the condition of Islamic banking, it was necessary to mortgage an asset in order to take a loan.

Shibli said the prime minister issued directives that some other building should be mortgaged in place of F-9 Park for Sukuk bonds.

