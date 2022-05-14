UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Division Submits Comments In Hanif Abbasi Appointment Case

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Cabinet Division submits comments in Hanif Abbasi appointment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The Cabinet Division on Saturday submitted its interim answer to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case against the appointment of Hanif Abbasi as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.

The Cabinet Division, in its comments, said the matter for reviewing the appointment of Hanif Abbasi had been presented to the prime minister. The detailed answer would be submitted once the instructions were received.

The IHC will take up the case, filed by former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, on May 17.

