Campaign against hoarding underway

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Drive against hoarders was underway in the district as 155 inspections were carried out and a total fine of Rs 70,000 were imposed on five shopkeepers for hoarding of daily use items during the last three weeks.

District Officer Industries Zeeshan Niaz said here on Saturday that during the last three weeks, 450 bags of rice, 400 bags of flour, 960 packets of oil were recovered from various areas of the district.

Under the Price Control Act, a total of 11,860 raids were carried out during the last three weeks, during which 750 shopkeepers were found violating price control act and totala fine of Rs 1,196,000 was imposed and 14 cases were registered and 97 shopkeeperswere arrested, he added.