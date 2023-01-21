UrduPoint.com

Campaign Against Juvenile Drivers Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Campaign against juvenile drivers launched

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :City traffic police have launched a comprehensive campaign against juvenile drivers.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, in-charge traffic police Sargodha said that strict action would be taken against juvenile drivers and added that their vehicles and rickshaws would also be impounded without any discrimination.

He said that many incidents took place due to underage driving who were not aware of traffic rules. Apparently juveniles drive rashly which put the lives of others in danger, he added.

Directions had been passed on to the sector in-charges and traffic wardens that underage drivers should not be given any concession and impound their vehiclesbesides imposing fine on themHe urged the parents not to give vehicles to juveniles until they get licenses.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic Sargodha

Recent Stories

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Argentinian regio ..

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Argentinian region

43 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with President of Palau

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with President of Palau

1 hour ago
 Partners of free education program

Partners of free education program

1 hour ago
 Pakistan won’t hold talks with terrorist organiz ..

Pakistan won’t hold talks with terrorist organizations that don't respect coun ..

2 hours ago
 FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in Rs16b m ..

FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in Rs16b money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.