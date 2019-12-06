Campaign against tetanus to continue from Dec 9 to 14

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :District Health Officer Dr Saeed Mirwani on Thursday said more than 294,000 women were vaccinated during completion of first campaign against tetanus in Quetta.

He said the second phase of the campaign would be held from December 9 to 14.

He stated this while addressing a meeting in connection with the vaccination campaign.

He said the mortality rate in Balochistan was very high, adding during the campaign, married and unmarried women from 15 years to 49 years were vaccinated against tetanus For second campaign, 586 mobile teams have been set up and women will be vaccinated at 50 fixed centers.