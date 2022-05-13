Campaign against token tax defaulters in full swing

Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has intensified crackdown against token tax defaulter and collected Rs. 200,000 token fee from vehicles owners on Friday

Following Director Excise Bilal Azam's direction, the E&T teams headed by ETO Malik Umer Awan checked over 300 vehicles at Srinagar highway and collected token tax from the defaulter.

Similarly, the teams closely monitoring the movement of non-custom paid vehicles and shifted one vehicle to excise office for further legal action.

The Islamabad traffic police were providing assistance to excise teams in enforcing the campaign and removing tinted glasses from the vehicles, besides issuing challans to the violators.