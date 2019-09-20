Canadian High commissioner, sports anchor visit PSCA

Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour on Friday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority where Managing Director Ali Amir Malik briefed her on different aspects and performance of the authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour on Friday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority where Managing Director Ali Amir Malik briefed her on different aspects and performance of the authority.

Wendy Gilmour while addressing the officers said that the latest technology and infrastructure of safe cities authority had made the city safer. She said visiting the authority and meeting with the youth was a pleasant feeling, adding that improvement in law and order would bring more tourism and business to Pakistan.

The Canadian High Commissioner visited various departments of the authority and had detailed briefing.

The Canadian High Commission team, Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Administration Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan were also present on the occasion.

Later, leading sports anchor Zainab Abbas visited the authority and addressed the police communication officers.

Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan briefed her about the authority.

Zainab Abbas said that safe cities project played a key role in bringing back cricket in Pakistan.