Open Menu

Canals To Remain Closed Due To Water Scarcity From May 5-10

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Canals to remain closed due to water scarcity from May 5-10

Executive Engineer Irrigation, Nasrat Division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Zulfiqar Ali Khoso has issued an official notification stating that due to shortage of water in the Rohri Canal, several canals emerging from the Nasrat Division will remain closed until May 10

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Executive Engineer Irrigation, Nasrat Division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Zulfiqar Ali Khoso has issued an official notification stating that due to shortage of water in the Rohri Canal, several canals emerging from the Nasrat Division will remain closed until May 10.

According to the notification, the canals those will remain closed from May 5 to 10, until 06 am due to the warabandi (water distribution schedule) include, Tatri Minor, Kot Laloo Minor, Chhanri Distry, Sher Khan Minor, Abdul Hussain Minor, New Daur Minor, Framabad Minor, Dholo Minor, Shanar Minor, Dhoro Khanjan Minor, Akdoie Minor, Bhitt Maro Distry, Dhojai Minor, Kyarion Minor, Dhoro Naro Minor, Panjo Chan Minor, Jhemal Minor, Nawaz Dahri Minor, Channa Distry, Gabri Minor, Rano Minor, Chamro Minor, Shahpur Distry, and Barhoon Minor.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

BBoIT engages Livestock Dept to boost sector inves ..

BBoIT engages Livestock Dept to boost sector investment

1 minute ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension progra ..

2 minutes ago
 India not ready to resolve Kashmir issue as per UN ..

India not ready to resolve Kashmir issue as per UNSC resolutions: Dr. Faisal

2 minutes ago
 India attempting to exploit Pahalgam incident for ..

India attempting to exploit Pahalgam incident for strategic gains: Rana Sanaulla ..

2 minutes ago
 AC chairs meeting regarding removal of encroachmen ..

AC chairs meeting regarding removal of encroachment

2 minutes ago
 Any Indian aggression to be responded to surely, d ..

Any Indian aggression to be responded to surely, decisively; vows top army brass

2 minutes ago
Canals to remain closed due to water scarcity from ..

Canals to remain closed due to water scarcity from May 5-10

2 minutes ago
 DPM, Panama's FM emphasize commitment to internati ..

DPM, Panama's FM emphasize commitment to international peace, security

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's ambassador briefs journalists on IIOJK ..

Pakistan's ambassador briefs journalists on IIOJK situation

2 minutes ago
 Pak armed forces well equipped to respond any misa ..

Pak armed forces well equipped to respond any misadventure India: Minister for D ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..

4 minutes ago
 Weather turns pleasant after light rain

Weather turns pleasant after light rain

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan