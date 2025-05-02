Canals To Remain Closed Due To Water Scarcity From May 5-10
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Executive Engineer Irrigation, Nasrat Division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Zulfiqar Ali Khoso has issued an official notification stating that due to shortage of water in the Rohri Canal, several canals emerging from the Nasrat Division will remain closed until May 10
According to the notification, the canals those will remain closed from May 5 to 10, until 06 am due to the warabandi (water distribution schedule) include, Tatri Minor, Kot Laloo Minor, Chhanri Distry, Sher Khan Minor, Abdul Hussain Minor, New Daur Minor, Framabad Minor, Dholo Minor, Shanar Minor, Dhoro Khanjan Minor, Akdoie Minor, Bhitt Maro Distry, Dhojai Minor, Kyarion Minor, Dhoro Naro Minor, Panjo Chan Minor, Jhemal Minor, Nawaz Dahri Minor, Channa Distry, Gabri Minor, Rano Minor, Chamro Minor, Shahpur Distry, and Barhoon Minor.
