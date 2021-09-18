Cantonment polls proves PML-N confined to few constituencies: Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said recently-held cantonment board elections have proved that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has limited to a few Constituencies.

In response to the statement of Shehbaz Sharif, he said incompetent leadership of PML-N was fugitive after conviction in corruption cases. Party workers were looking for missing leaders, he added.

He said tug of war was going for the power in PML-N.

The SAPM said 'Showbaz Sharif' was proud of those projects in which kickback was taken.

The people could not get 'Sasti Roti' from 'Sasti Roti Scheme' due to 'Showbazi'. Provision of laptops was not wrong but provision of most expensive laptops was totally wrong, he said.

Shahbaz Gill said entire budget of small cities were spent on Metro bus and Orange Line train projects. The Punjab government has to pay Rs75 million per day subsidy on Orange Line Train, he added.

He said PML-N provided Rs 29 billion subsidy on sugar during its five years tenure.