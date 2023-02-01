UrduPoint.com

CAP For Traffic Rules In Academics To Ensure Road Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman of Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP), Kaukab Iqbal on Wednesday stressed to incorporate traffic rules and laws into the education curriculum to ensure the safety of road users.

Talking to APP here, Iqbal highlighted that the absence of proper training was the reason behind the high rate of traffic law violations.

Iqbal proposed to make the purchase of helmets mandatory for all bike riders and emphasized the need for proper training schools, similar to those in developed countries.

The chairman praised the efforts of police officers who perform their duties in harsh weather conditions and called for recognition and rewards for their hard work. He also mentioned that Consumers Association of Pakistan holds an annual road safety conference to raise awareness on the issue.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that individuals have a valid driving license and have received proper training before operating any vehicle.

