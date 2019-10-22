Capital Development Authority successfully auctioned 20 residential plots worth Rs 696.00mn

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:15 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has successfully auctioned 20 residential plots worth of Rs.696.00 million (approximately) on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has successfully auctioned 20 residential plots worth of Rs.696.00 million (approximately) on Tuesday.The plots were auctioned on first day of three (03) day auction organized by CDA at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

The auction will continue till 24th October, 2019.The auction witnessed impressive gathering of investors and general public with enthusiastic participation. On the first day of auction many people participated in the bidding process.The enthusiastic response from investors is the outcome of investor friendly policies of present CDA management.

CDA has thanked the successful bidders for trusting in the policies of the authority.The auction was conducted in transparent manners and proceedings were supervised by a high level Auction committee headed by Member Estate.

The participants and observers appreciated the auction arrangements made by the CDA and efficient, open and transparent auction process.During the first day of auction of residential plots, plot No.

237, Street No.19 of sector G-10/2 measuring 233.33 square yards (s.q) received bid Rs.120,000/- per square yard, plot No. 238, Street No.19, Sector G-10/2 measuring 233.33 s.q received bid Rs. 112,000/- per square yard, plot No.

239, Street No.19, Sector G-10/2 measuring 233.33 s.q received bid Rs. 111,000/- per square yard, plot No.240, Street No.19, Sector G-10/2 measuring 233.33 s.q received bid Rs.111,000/- per square yard and plot No.241, Street No.19, Sector G-10/2, measuring 233.33 s.q received bid Rs.110,000/- per square yard while plot No.

242 of street 19 of sector G-10/2 measuring 233.33 sq/ yards was bid out at Rs.111,000/-. Similarly, plot No.1, Street No.

3-A, Sector F-10/2 measuring 600 s.q received bid Rs.163,000/- per square yard, plot No.2, Street No.3-A, Sector F-10/2, measuring 600 s.q received bid Rs.153,000/- per square yard, plot No.155-C, Street No.20, Sector F-11/2, measuring 400 s.q received bid Rs.121,000/- per square yard, plot No.318, Street No.17, Sector D-12/3, measuring 500 s.q received bid Rs.90,000/- per square yard, plot No.319, Street No.

17, Sector D-12/3 measuring 500 s.q received bid Rs.86,000/- per square yard, plot No.688, Street No.103, Sector D-12/1, measuring 272.22 s.q received bid Rs.94,000/- per square yard, plot No.689, Street No.103, Sector D-12/1, measuring 272.22 s.q received bid Rs.93,000/- per square yard, plot No.948, Double Road, Sector D-12/1 measuring 272.22 s.q received bid Rs.111,000/- per square yard, plot No.949, Double Road, Sector D-12/1 measuring 272.22 s.q received bid Rs.

112,000/- per square yard, plot No.970, Street No.75, SectorD-12/1 measuring 272.22 s.q received bid Rs.103,000/- per squareyard, plot No. 971, Street No.75, Sector D-12/1 measuring 272.22 s.qreceived bid Rs.103,000/- per square yard, plot No.1184, Street No.80,Sector D-12/1 measuring 139 s.q received bid Rs.116,000/- per squareyard, plot No.1187, Street No.81, Sector D-12/1 measuring 139 s.qreceived bid Rs.

104,000/- per square yard, plot No.1188, StreetNo.81, Sector D-12/1 measuring 139 s.q received bid Rs.103,000/- persquare yard.The income generated from the auction of plots will be spent on development of various sectors of Islamabad.

The successful auction of a large number of plots at much higher prices on the first day of the auction process is the expression of trust by the citizens in policies of authority. CDA has thanked the successful bidders for their participation.

