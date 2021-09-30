UrduPoint.com

Captain Embraces Martyrdom In Tank IBO; TTP Commander Killed: ISPR

Thu 30th September 2021

Captain embraces martyrdom in Tank IBO; TTP commander killed: ISPR

A Captain of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom (shahadat) during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Tank, and a terrorist commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) identified as Khawaza Din alias Sher Khan got killed

The Security Forces conducted an IBO in Tank on reported presence of terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During intense exchange of fire, Captain Sikandar, age 27 years from Pakpatan embraced shahadat, it added.

The Security Forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the hideout.

The Security Forces conducted an IBO in Tank on reported presence of terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During intense exchange of fire, Captain Sikandar, age 27 years from Pakpatan embraced shahadat, it added.

The Security Forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the hideout.

