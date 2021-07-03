Car lifter killed, other injured in cross firing with police

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :An alleged car lifter was killed while another was injured during shootout with police on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Chach interchange in limits of Hazro Police station on Sunday.

According to spokesman of Attock police Tahir Iqbal, on getting information about theft of a car from Hassanbadal, police altered the entry point of motorway. He said that the car spotted near Burhan interchange and police officials deputed there intercepted the car but the occupants opened fires on the cops deployed at the picket and spade away on motorway. He added that subsequently, Hazro police was alerted as the car occupants tried from Chach interchange, they were intercepted by Hazro police however on seeing the police party, the suspects opened indiscriminate firing at the police party which was subsequently retaliated.

Police sources informed that during cross firing, an alleged car lifter identified as Mohammad Sajid died while another identified as Asif Khan was injured, however, their third companion identified as Asghar Khan fled away successfully. The dead and injured were shifted to THQ hospital Hazro. Police sources said that all the accused belongs to Chakdarra area of Lower Dir.

Police registered a case against the accused under section 302, 324, 353, 186 and 34 Pakistan Penal code (PPC) and launched haunt to arrest the fled accused.