Car lifters gang busted, four cars recovered

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The local police on Friday busted an inter-district car lifters' gang and arrested four of its members including ring leader besides this recovered stolen cars from their possession.

According to police sources, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem had took strict notice of dacoities and car stealing and looting incidents in the district and constituted police teams consisted on senior police officials for arrest of the outlaws.

The police teams traced the inter-district Hashim alias Hasho gang and arrested ring leader Hashim s/o Muhammad Qasim and his accomplices Rizwanullah, Sabir and Ghulam Abbas.

The accused were wanted to police in various dacoity, murder, cars stealing, lifting and other crimes.

The five cars were also recovered from the accused.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem handed over the keys of cars to owners.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that safety of life and property of masses was top priority of the police.

He also announced cash prize and commendatory certificates for the police team over its performance.