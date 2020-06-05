UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Lifters Gang Busted, Four Cars Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:59 PM

Car lifters gang busted, four cars recovered

The local police on Friday busted an inter-district car lifters' gang and arrested four of its members including ring leader besides this recovered stolen cars from their possession

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The local police on Friday busted an inter-district car lifters' gang and arrested four of its members including ring leader besides this recovered stolen cars from their possession.

According to police sources, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem had took strict notice of dacoities and car stealing and looting incidents in the district and constituted police teams consisted on senior police officials for arrest of the outlaws.

The police teams traced the inter-district Hashim alias Hasho gang and arrested ring leader Hashim s/o Muhammad Qasim and his accomplices Rizwanullah, Sabir and Ghulam Abbas.

The accused were wanted to police in various dacoity, murder, cars stealing, lifting and other crimes.

The five cars were also recovered from the accused.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem handed over the keys of cars to owners.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that safety of life and property of masses was top priority of the police.

He also announced cash prize and commendatory certificates for the police team over its performance.

Related Topics

Murder Police Car Muhammad Ali From Top

Recent Stories

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

2 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof retains captaincy till 20202 cricket ..

30 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad announc ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry team me ..

5 minutes ago

Italy, Spain, Poland, Greece to Be Top Beneficiari ..

5 minutes ago

Etihad Airways lands in Cuba for first time, addin ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.