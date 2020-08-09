Car rally organized in Canada to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :A large number of Kashmiris and Canadians of Pakistani origin organised a car rally in Ottawa to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir( IIOJK).

Inspite of COVID-19 situation, a huge number of protestors joined the car rally to condemn Indian atrocities in IIOJK and to highlight grave human rights violations, a press release on Sunday said.

The rally concluded in front of Indian High Commission in Ottawa where speakers expressed their support for the right of self determination for the Kashmiris.