Car Rally Organized In Canada To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :A large number of Kashmiris and Canadians of Pakistani origin organised a car rally in Ottawa to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir( IIOJK).

Inspite of COVID-19 situation, a huge number of protestors joined the car rally to condemn Indian atrocities in IIOJK and to highlight grave human rights violations, a press release on Sunday said.

The rally concluded in front of Indian High Commission in Ottawa where speakers expressed their support for the right of self determination for the Kashmiris.

