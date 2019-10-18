UrduPoint.com
Car-truck Collision Claims Four Lives In Kandhkot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Car-truck collision claims four lives in Kandhkot

Four people were killed as a car collided with a truck that was coming from opposite side at Indus Highway Kandhkot on Friday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Four people were killed as a car collided with a truck that was coming from opposite side at Indus Highway Kandhkot on Friday morning.

According to police the incident occurred due to poor condition of the road, adding that the Vigo, carrying four people, collided with the truck as a result four persons died on the spot, reported a private news channel.

The bodies of the deceased, identified as Ghulam Sarwar, Sanaullah, Ghulam Rasool and Muhammad Ali, were handed over to their heirs after postmortem.

The sources said one of the deceased belonged to Shikarpur while rest of the were belonging to different areas of the Kandhkot.

