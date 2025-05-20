Career counselling key to students’ success in digital age

(@FahadShabbir)

As the world shifts rapidly toward a digital economy, the importance of career counselling for students has never been more critical. In regions like South Punjab, where many students are first-generation learners and face financial constraints, timely guidance can open doors to emerging career opportunities and help build a stable economic future

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) As the world shifts rapidly toward a digital economy, the importance of career counselling for students has never been more critical. In regions like South Punjab, where many students are first-generation learners and face financial constraints, timely guidance can open doors to emerging career opportunities and help build a stable economic future.

Career counseling plays a crucial role in helping students understand their strengths, identify suitable fields, and align their education with job market needs. In the past, students primarily aimed for limited professional paths like medicine or engineering. But today’s digital era demands a wider skill set ranging from IT and artificial intelligence to digital marketing, e-commerce, graphic designing, and more.

Arslan Munir, a bright student from Vehari, shares his experience. “I love computers and creating content, but I didn’t know I could make a career out of it. We don’t have sessions in school and college as well where someone can tell us about careers like freelancing or software development.”

The same sentiment is echoed by Malik Asif from Vehari, whose father wants him to start earning soon. “If we had more information about short-term technical courses that lead to jobs, I wouldn’t feel so confused,” he says. “We don’t want to waste time or money. We just need guidance. He however also registered complaint of high fee structure in universities.”

In a region like South Punjab, marked by high youth population, limited job opportunities, and early financial responsibilities, career counselling is not just a support tool, it is a necessity.

A well-informed student can select the right path early, reducing educational waste and helping families avoid unnecessary financial burdens.

Dr Irfan Ray Israr, senior teachers, believe that career counselling should start as early as grade 9. “When students are guided about digital skills, technical education, and alternate career paths, they are more confident and motivated. Counselling builds clarity. It’s as important as academic lessons.”

Moreover, as freelancing and online jobs continue to grow globally, Pakistani youths especially in South Punjab can benefit from learning about platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, or Amazon virtual assistance. But without guidance, students may never discover these possibilities.

Female students like Imama also feel restricted due to lack of awareness. “I didn’t know girls could work from home using digital platforms. Career counselling could give us hope for financial independence,” she says.

The government has taken positive steps toward promoting digital literacy and skill-building programs. Adding structured career guidance sessions in schools and colleges would enhance these efforts. A collaboration between educators, counsellors, and vocational training bodies can help students understand not just what to study, but why and how to apply their knowledge in the real world.

Career counselling has the power to change mindsets, unlock potential, and equip students for a future full of possibilities. In today’s fast-paced digital world, guiding students toward informed choices is not a luxury but it is a responsibility.