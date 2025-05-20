Man commits suicide over prolonged illness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A man committed suicide allegedly over a prolonged illness in Yazman tehsil.

Rescue 1122 said that a man called on their helpline to inform that his brother-in-law had shot himself dead at village MazoorAbad Tailwala, Yazman.

He told police that his brother-in-law, 45-year-old Saleem, had been suffering from illness and depression for 10 years.

According to the postmortem report, he he suffered gunshot wounds in the chest which caused his instant death. However, Yazman police are investigating the incident.