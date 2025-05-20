Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide Over Prolonged Illness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:19 PM

Man commits suicide over prolonged illness

A man committed suicide allegedly over a prolonged illness in Yazman tehsil

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A man committed suicide allegedly over a prolonged illness in Yazman tehsil.

Rescue 1122 said that a man called on their helpline to inform that his brother-in-law had shot himself dead at village MazoorAbad Tailwala, Yazman.

He told police that his brother-in-law, 45-year-old Saleem, had been suffering from illness and depression for 10 years.

According to the postmortem report, he he suffered gunshot wounds in the chest which caused his instant death. However, Yazman police are investigating the incident.

Recent Stories

Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ..

Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for s ..

1 minute ago
 SAARC former President congratulates Filed Marshal ..

SAARC former President congratulates Filed Marshal General Asim Munir

1 minute ago
 Man commits suicide over prolonged illness

Man commits suicide over prolonged illness

1 minute ago
 Pak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Eve ..

Pak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Everest

1 minute ago
 Government College Women University Faisalabad (GC ..

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) approves academic advance ..

1 minute ago
 Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed For ..

Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces

5 minutes ago
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Gener ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to ..

5 minutes ago
 99 suspects arrested last week

99 suspects arrested last week

5 minutes ago
 CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen A ..

CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen Asim Munir

5 minutes ago
 Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to sel ..

Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination

5 minutes ago
 After military win over India, Pakistan must focus ..

After military win over India, Pakistan must focus on economic victory: speakers

8 minutes ago
 NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student i ..

NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student innovations and industry linkag ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan