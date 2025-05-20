Field Marshal Dedicates Honor To Nation, Armed Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:15 PM
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, expressing deep gratitude to Allah Almighty for being promoted to the rank, on Tuesday dedicated the honor to the people of Pakistan and Armed Forces
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, expressing deep gratitude to Allah Almighty for being promoted to the rank, on Tuesday dedicated the honor to the people of Pakistan and Armed Forces.
Earlier, the Federal Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved to promote Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal for ensuring security of the country and defeating enemy, based on high strategy and courageous leadership of Marka-e-Haq, under operation Bunyanum Marsoos.
“This honor is not mine alone; it belongs to the entire nation and the Pakistan Armed Forces — especially our civil and military martyrs, and our veterans,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
He thanked President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Federal Cabinet for their trust, calling the rank a “national trust". He said “millions of Asim Munirs stand ready to uphold it."
“This is not just an individual recognition but a tribute to the entire nation and its Armed Forces,” he said, and extended his sincere thanks to the people of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to ..
99 suspects arrested last week
CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen Asim Munir
Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination
After military win over India, Pakistan must focus on economic victory: speakers
NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student innovations and industry linkag ..
High-level meeting finalizes Muharram arrangements
Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20 series
FIA arrests 14 Agents for Cheating People Outside Gujranwala Passport Office
Diplomatic Team to strengthen global representation: Musadik Malik
Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces2 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal2 minutes ago
-
99 suspects arrested last week2 minutes ago
-
CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen Asim Munir2 minutes ago
-
Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination2 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court27 minutes ago
-
CPO orders strict security for Chinese nationals27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner terms anti-polio drive as national responsibility, vows zero tolerance for negligence27 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife27 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson assures justice, support to accident victims37 minutes ago
-
Call, click or visit: ICT citizens get three ways to complain37 minutes ago
-
WASA restores major sewer line37 minutes ago