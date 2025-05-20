Open Menu

Field Marshal Dedicates Honor To Nation, Armed Forces

May 20, 2025





RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, expressing deep gratitude to Allah Almighty for being promoted to the rank, on Tuesday dedicated the honor to the people of Pakistan and Armed Forces.

Earlier, the Federal Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved to promote Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal for ensuring security of the country and defeating enemy, based on high strategy and courageous leadership of Marka-e-Haq, under operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

“This honor is not mine alone; it belongs to the entire nation and the Pakistan Armed Forces — especially our civil and military martyrs, and our veterans,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

He thanked President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Federal Cabinet for their trust, calling the rank a “national trust". He said “millions of Asim Munirs stand ready to uphold it."

“This is not just an individual recognition but a tribute to the entire nation and its Armed Forces,” he said, and extended his sincere thanks to the people of Pakistan.

